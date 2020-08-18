Twitter’s Stony Faced Satire Crackdown

Twitter attempted to draw a new line in the sand as to what is acceptable on the platform yesterday evening, suspending a host of right-leaning satirical accounts. Popular British joke-accounts including ‘Jarvis Dupont’, ‘Supportourlefty’, and ‘Guy Verhoftwat’, were banned from the site altogether, while the fictional bestselling author Titania McGrath has her account currently restricted, unable to tweet. None have been given clear reasons for their bans beyond “platform manipulation and dissemination of spam”…

At the same time US satyrical website The Babylon Bee had its Twitter account removed, although after widespread outcry this has since been restored. Notably more left leaning satyrical accounts from The Daily Mash to The Onion did not receive the same treatment. By banning obvious joke accounts, Twitter has shown its first steps of removing extreme political figures to have been the thin end of the wedge…