Roland Rudd’s Winning Management Strikes Again

Former People’s Vote executive and boardroom coup-commander Roland Rudd has brought his formidable leadership and staff relations skills to his new role as chair of the Tate. His staff are now urging people to not visit the shops or galleries he chairs…

To have your staff walk out once could be regarded as misfortune, for it to happen twice is a pattern…
mdi-account-multiple-outline Roland Rudd
