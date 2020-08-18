Roland Rudd’s Winning Management Strikes Again

Former People’s Vote executive and boardroom coup-commander Roland Rudd has brought his formidable leadership and staff relations skills to his new role as chair of the Tate. His staff are now urging people to not visit the shops or galleries he chairs…

📢 Don’t visit the shops or the galleries, visit our pickets and protests ! Will be far more culturally enriching we can assure you🔥 #SaveTateJobs pic.twitter.com/PcU8eycH59 — PCS Tate United (@Tate_United) August 18, 2020

To have your staff walk out once could be regarded as misfortune, for it to happen twice is a pattern…