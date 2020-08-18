Owen Smith Returns to Big Pharma Lobbying

Once Labour Leadership contender and great hope of the soft left Oily Smith has moved on quickly from his Parliamentary career after standing down at the 2019 election. Oily has, despite Coronavirus, managed to take up a lucrative lobbying gig at giant US-based pharma corporation Bristol Myers Squibb. The American firm made $26.1 billion last year alone. Appointed as an Executive Director this month, Guido hears he is heading up UK government relations…

Back in 2016, Corbynites jumped on his past working for large pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer and Amgen. His campaign kept hiring other big pharma lobbyists to help too. The big pharma associations, added to his support for PFI deals, forced an increasingly beleaguered candidate to insist he was not against the NHS. Now that he’s back working for US big pharma, maybe Momentum had him right all along…