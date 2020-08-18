ON YOUR MARX…

Are Marxist ideas still gaining currency in the UK? Is Covid-19 a threat to capitalism?
Sir John Redwood is the Conservative MP for Wokingham and one of the country’s most recognisable and influential backbenchers. Tonight at 6pm, he’ll join the IEA’s Syed Kamall to discuss whether Marxism is a threat, why advocates for Marxism ignore real-world examples of their ideas, and what lessons can be learned from Venezuela.
Sir John has long warned of the dangers of Marxism – arguing it’s caused misery, low incomes and a lack of freedom. As a counter to Marx’s ideas, he even wrote his own Popular Capitalist Manifesto – promoting ownership and greater personal freedoms. He says: “Karl Marx made me a believer in freedom and free enterprise”.
