Welsh Students Call On Welsh Government to Make Exam U-Turn

Students in Wales launched an emotional plea to the Labour-run Welsh Government yesterday, and its Lib Dem Education secretary Kirsty Williams, over “lives altered in the blink of an eye by a computer, by an algorithm, by an unfair process.” Despite some commentators arguing that things would have been better had England not done away with AS Levels (as was the case with Labour-run Wales), the Welsh Government is now under pressure to U-Turn from its own unfair grade delineation. Just last week the Welsh Government insisted it would not face the same fiasco as Scotland…

In England Labour is attempting to make political capital out of the scandal, with flashy videos and a call from Sir Keir for the Tories to U-Turn and instead opt for the just-as-unfair system of teachers handing out grades – a system Labour originally warned against. Strangely, however, in Wales Labour is saying the opposite, sticking to the original Labour and Teaching Union position of moderating teacher predictions. What a mess – in every country of the UK…