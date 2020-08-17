Welsh Government U Turn on Grading System

The Labour-run Welsh Government have announced that they are reverting to teacher-assessed grades, ditching any mitigation and allowing a significant level of grade inflation. As Guido noted this morning Sir Keir has been conspicuously silent on the Labour-run Welsh Government’s position on grades, and it was becoming a problem. Three of his MPs had broken ranks on the issue before the U-Turn came about.

The changes will apply to all A level, AS, GCSE, Skills Challenge Certificate and Welsh Baccalaureate grades. To be fair to the Labour-run administration in Wales, they only took four days to U-turn on this issue, whereas the SNP took a full seven. All eyes will now be on what Gavin Williamson will say at 16:00 for England…

Read the Welsh Education Minister Kirsty Williams’ full statement on the U-turn below: