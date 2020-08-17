UK’s Information Commissioner Has Moved to Canada

Elizabeth Denham has been the UK’s Information Commissioner since July 2016. Among her greatest hits since that time have been punitive investigations going after Cambridge Analytica and Facebook. She is currently attempting to introduce ‘age gating’ for the entire internet via a new Age Appropriate Design Code. What’s more, her internet-meddling isn’t even being done from the UK…

A freedom of information request has now revealed that Denham, who is paid more than the Prime Minister, has been working from a location within the Canadian Pacific Time Zone for some time. This means she living a full eight hours off from UK time. Guido hears that this has been the case for many months, with obvious consequences for workflow efficiency, and no drop in pay. On the bright side, perhaps she can’t do as much harm working from half way across the world…