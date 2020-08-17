Spot the Difference: Democracy Delayed, Outrage & Delight

When the London Mayoral elections were delayed Guardianistas barely raised an eyebrow. Sadiq’s extra unmandated year was a necessary pandemic consequence. When Donald Trump suggested something similar the Guardian’s editorial railed that “it’s what autocrats do”, Donald was trying the same kind of trick that the Beijing-backed regime in Hong Kong is playing, using a public health emergency as the justification. However when New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern decides to delay the general election for a month amid rising infection rates, she’s not being autocratic. She’s being magnanimous and conciliatory. What a load of hypocrisy…