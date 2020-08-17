In Full: Every Tory MP Calling For A Switch to Teacher Assessments

MP inboxes are filling up with cross constituents who are fuming over the exam debacle. The Government is adamant that teacher assessment would be just as unfair as algorithmic adjustment – and Labour was too until this week. Angela Rayner originally argued that teacher assessment would “disproportionately affect the children who need the most support”. Despite this, now she and her party* are calling for it anyway…

Guido brings you the Tory MPs who have so far joined Labour* in calling for raw teacher assessments to be used in grading, without any algorithmic changes:

This list will be constantly updated. Email Guido with any more: team@order-order.com

*Labour is only arguing for the U-Turn in England. In Wales, where it is in Government and presiding over a similar debacle, the party is not advocating a U-Turn.