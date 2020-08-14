Top Spinner for Facebook’s Censorship Board Was Second Referendum Campaign Organiser

Facebook’s “Oversight Board” determines what content can and cannot be hosted on the website, and is said to be the brainchild of the company’s Vice President of Global Affairs and Communications – one Nicholas Clegg. The idea for an independent group of people to act as censors for the organisation – a true LibDem compromise between greater calls for Government regulation and the status quo ante – was announced a month after Clegg took on his new California based role back in 2018. Earlier this year, the board’s makeup was announced. And spin staff hired…

In what will come as a surprise to few, the Head of Comms for this organisation is deeply political. Dex Hunter-Torricke joined the censorship board along with its other staff in May. Prior to this, in 2019, Hunter-Torricke described himself as being “involved in various behind the scenes efforts to bring together senior Labour, Lib Dems, liberal Tories and others on the Remain side.” This is the classic liberal metropolitan view of ‘impartial’. Not a great start for the “oversight board”…