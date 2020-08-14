SNP Appoint SNP Campaigner to Review SNP Exam Fiasco

The SNP’s Education Minister John Swinney announced this week in the Scottish Parliament, while apologising to children for mismanaging their exams, that he had appointed a Mark Priestley, an Education Professor at the University of Stirling, to lead a review into the fiasco and report back in just five weeks.

Priestley, who has an EU flag in his Twitter name, passionately campaigned for the SNP last year, repeatedly pleading with his followers to vote for the nationalist party “to stop Boris Johnson”, and sharing a video of the SNP’s Angus Robinson calling the Prime Minister a racist. SNP campaigners marking their own homework…