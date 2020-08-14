Rayner Originally Opposed Teachers Handing Out Unaltered Grades

Back in April when Ofqual announced how grades would be handed out, the Labour Party was clear it did not trust teachers to hand out grades. The then Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner told FE News that:

“We have always said predicted grades are not always accurate, and can disproportionately affect the children who need the most support, and we pushed ministers to ensure students can sit an exam later if they wish.”

Yet this morning on her broadcast round, Rayner was arguing that the Government should accept the grades that teachers handed out. Those same grades that just a few months ago she argued “disproportionately affect the children who need the most support”. A classic of the “Agree, U-Turn, Criticise” genre. Yet another Labour flip flop.