Government Plays Good Cop Bad Cop With Lockdown Easing

England is waking up this morning to the most significant Coronavirus rule changes it has seen in weeks. From Saturday at 0400, quarantine restrictions will be imposed on France, Monaco, Malta, the Netherlands, Turks & Caicos, and Aruba. But there’s more…

In a host of new measures announced late last night, the Government combined ‘good cop’ relaxation measures, with ‘bad cop’ punishments. Good cop measures enacted from Saturday:

Bowling alleys, skating rinks, casinos, and indoor play and soft play centres can open again.

Indoor theatres, music and performance venues can reopen with socially distanced audiences.

Beauty salons, tattoo studios, spas, barbers, allowed to offer all close contact services and treatments.

Wedding receptions for up to 30 people to resume.

Sports and business events pilots to resume.

Business events and conferences will be provisionally able to resume from 1 October.

Bad cop measures:

Fines will double to £3,200 for those repeatedly flouting face mask rules.

New fines for people hosting unlawful gatherings of more than 30 people.

Six travel corridors shut off.

Boris giveth and Boris taketh away…