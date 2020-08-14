Eco-Loons Vandalise Tory, Labour, Lib Dem, and Green Party HQs

The HQs of four of the UK’s five main parties were attacked yesterday by a radical Extinction Rebellion splinter group which calls itself ‘Beyond Politics’. They blasted the Labour Party, Green Party, Tory Party, and as Guido reported yesterday Lib Dem Party HQs with pink paint, accusing all of the parties of being complicit in killing people. Somehow the Brexit Party managed to escape the same treatment…

The clearly not-right-in-the-head protestors produced a creepy video showing glass being smashed inside the Green Party HQ and listed buildings being vandalised. These people need help.