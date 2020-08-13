How Enfield Council Decided to Ban Meat

Last month Guido revealed Enfield Council had become the first in the country to ban meat. In the piece, Guido revealed the council gave minor lip service to taking public views on the plan, “holding a consultation for less than a month in the middle of the Coronavirus lockdown.” It has subsequently emerged just how minor that consultation was…

The council received just sixteen responses to the consultation – eight from climate organisations and only eight from individual members of the public. How very open and democratic…