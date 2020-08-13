Lib Dem HQ Vandalised by Eco-Extremists

LibDem headquarters on Great George Street has been vandalised this morning, spray painted with messages ranging from “u have done nothing”, “collusion in death”, to “climate emergency” and “act now”. This all aimed at the party that attends Extinction Rebellion protests and and being the first party to latch on to catastrophising language of a ‘climate emergency’. Now their own side has turned on them…

The listed building was also spray painted with the letters ‘BP’, not a reference to the oil company but an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion called Beyond Politics. Guido reported the extremist group attacking Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth and Christian Aid with trademark pink vandalism last month, days before their official launch. Because Extinction Rebellion isn’t militant enough, apparently…

The party’s driving force is Extinction Rebellion’s co-founder Roger Hallam, who attended an official launch by shoplifting trolleys full of food from a London supermarket. Today they’re going after the Liberal Democrats. The LibDems fed the beast and now its come back to bite. Give them an inch and they will take a mile. These nutty activists will not be content until we’re back living in caves and dying at 30.