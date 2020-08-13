13% of Londoners Have Coronavirus Antibodies

New landmark research carried out by Imperial College and Ipsos MORI has found strong regional variation in the prevalence of Coronavirus immunity. 13% of Londoners have antibodies, compared to just 3% of those living in the South West.

Nationally, younger people as well as BAME people were more likely to have antibodies than older people or white people. Guido suspects a lot of this will be accounted for by cities like London being disproportionately young and diverse…

In positive news for preventing future waves, 96% of those who had previously tested positive for Coronavirus was found to have developed antibodies. A full third of those with antibodies reported no symptoms…