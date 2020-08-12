Sturgeon Slaps Down Davidson’s Call for John Swinney to Resign

There were feisty scenes at First Minister’s Questions in Holyrood today, where unlike MPs, MSPs are already back from holiday. Ruth Davidson called for the SNP’s Education Minister and Deputy First Minister John Swinney to resign over failures in education. When Davidson called on Swinney to go, she made a point about Sturgeon’s loyalty:

“the First Minister’s loyalty to her colleague may be commendable but her real loyalty should be to the parents and pupils of Scotland. They deserve new leadership.”

To which Sturgeon clapped back with:

“I’m not sure loyalty to colleagues is a strong suit for Ruth Davidson.”

Ouch. Impressive deflection…