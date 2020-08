Cutting through the political Twitter noise, economist Daniel Lacalle has pointed out that the UK’s bounce back appears to be faster than the Euro-area and OECD countries as a whole. The OECD’s Composite Leading Indicator index for last month showed impressively strong trends for the UK – much stronger than Spain, France, and Italy, and just a hair’s breadth above Germany. Guido suspects some commentators will be biting their tongues next quarter…