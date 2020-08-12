More Countries Expected to be Added to Quarantine List

Sources close to Government are increasingly expecting a fresh wave of quarantine measures, potentially closing travel corridors with some of the UK’s nearest neighbours. Guido hears a new travel announcement is likely by the end of the week, as continental cases rise far beyond the rate in the UK. Government sources are tight lipped on which countries will be affected, although France is the country being discussed the most.

This afternoon The Telegraph listed the countries the UK has a corridor with that have higher infection rates than France, which currently stands at 18.1 per 100,000. The other countries and their rates are:

Netherlands (23.1)

Gibraltar (35.6)

Monaco (38.2)

Malta (46.7)

San Marino (53.0)

the Faroe Islands (198.5)

Turks and Caicos (278.9)

Aruba (547.9)

Guido is holding off booking his trip to Amsterdam…