Except everyone could see all the data showed this was coming. Not least Dodds herself… Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds has been out today being performatively shocked by today’s widely predicted poor GDP figures, both with a viral tweet and stating in a press release “The Prime Minister will say there’s only so much he could do during a global pandemic, but that doesn’t explain why our economy is tanking so badly compared to other countries.”

Just one month ago, Dodds revealed herself to be fully aware of explanations as to why the UK’s GDP might be hit worse than other countries. Speaking to the Fabian Society in July, she said:

“ It’s quite an interesting report produced by the OECD which looked at the hit from one wave or two waves of coronavirus on different national economies, and it quite interestingly suggested that the hit on the UK’s economy could be one of the most intense from a single wave, and also from more than one wave… …I do wonder whether, and in fact the UK Chancellor himself has acknowledged this, the very, very service-heavy nature of the UK economy has meant that it’s particularly difficult for us to weather this crisis compared to many other nations.”