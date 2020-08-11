World’s First Legal Challenge Against Police Facial Recognition Wins in Wales

Today Wales has become the new frontier in the civil liberties fight against police use of facial recognition technology, as civilian Ed Bridges and campaign group Liberty took South Wales Police to court after Bridges was scanned twice by the system. They now have to stop using the tech…

The Court of Appeal has said the force’s use of the invasive dystopian method breaches:

Privacy laws

Data protection laws

And equality laws

The court also said there aren’t any safeguards governing who’s on a watch list and the technology can be used, with “too much discretion… currently left to individual police officers.” Despite concluding all these breaches, the CoA has said facial recognition can sill be used if correctly regulated. The upside: the Home Office will now be under serious pressure to come up with proper rules for use of facial recognition…

Read the ruling in full here