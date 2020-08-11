Tory MP Offers Gary Lineker‘s House Out to Illegal Migrants

During the election campaign it became obvious that should he win, Ashfield Tory candidate Lee Anderson would be right up there amongst the most plain-talking Tory MPs. Despite a couple of election campaign wobbles, Anderson is now living up to that reputation.

Appearing on TalkRadio this morning, he boldly suggested virtue-signalling Gary Lineker’s mansion should be offered free-of-charge to illegal migrants if the footballer is so keen to accommodate them in Britain (bed and breakfast included of course). Guido doesn’t expect the Twitterati football star to take Lee up on the suggestion…