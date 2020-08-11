Rowan Atkinson Leads Fight Against Sturgeon’s Anti-Free Speech Law

A group of twenty top cultural figures have today warned of the threat Scotland’s proposed ‘hate crime’ Bill poses to free speech; among them one of the First Minister’s favourite authors, Val McDermid, and Rowan Atkinson. Sturgeon won’t like being told what to do by Johnny English…

The cultural coalition argues the “well-meaning bill” could “have unintended consequences” that result in “stifling free expression” due to the bills provisions that a crime will have been committed if their behaviour is “likely” to stir up hatred against a minority group – whether they intended it or not.

Ironically, the new law – which intended to protect religious groups – was also opposed by Scotland’s Bishop Conference, who said the “low threshold” for hate crimes in the bill could threaten religious expression itself, with even Bible passages falling under the bill’s “inflammatory” definition. A classic in the genre of “I’m from the government and I’m here to help”…