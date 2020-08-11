Robinson’s Ed Argar Jibe Backfires

Health Minister Ed Argar impressively turned around an ambush by the BBC’s Nick Robinson, who argued that because Argar (who was not involved in Test and Trace procurement) favoured the company over local government because he once worked there. Robinson was a little lost for words when Argar informed him that in fact he worked in local government for four times as long as Serco, even as a Council Cabinet member for public health and social care. Oops…

The exchange is well worth a listen:

Funny how career politicians who have only ever worked for the state never get accused of being in the pocket of the public sector…