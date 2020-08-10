Labour Refusing to Listen to Schools Science

With the PM set to do another day’s touring of schools in his push to enforce the fact kids will be returning in September, Labour is continuing to both ignore the science on school Covid transmission between kids and, in turn, scaring parents away from letting their kids go back. This morning SAGE member and President of the Royal College of Paediatrics Russell Viner told Times Radio there are “at least five studies from around the world” that suggest “there’s very, very little transmission of this virus in schools.”. Unequivocal, some might say…

This scientific advice on children isn’t new, yet over the weekend on the radio Labour’s new Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green refused four times to say whether Labour thinks it’s safe for children to return to the classroom. Again this morning, Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said teachers in Scotland “are right to be worried” about the return of Scottish pupils tomorrow:

“They are right to be worried and the reason they’re worried is because they don’t have confidence that decisions that are being made are the right decisions.”

Labour claim to have been listening to the science throughout the pandemic, not the unions. The science is straightforward on this, however teaching unions are intent on wrecking the plans. It doesn’t take a genius to work out who Labour is listening to…