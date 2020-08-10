David Miliband Refuses to Rule Out Return to Frontline Politics

Labour’s Blairite prince across the water David Miliband is back on the airwaves today talking about the migrant crisis from his cushy $450,000 a year charity job in New York. When asked the perennial centrist question – if he would consider returning to frontline British politics – the arch-Blairite gave a typically media-savvy evasive answer. Miliband Senior told Times Radio:

“I don’t want to get into the ruling in ruling out, but there’s a new generation and I want to see them doing well, not badly.”

However tempting a place on Starmer’s front bench might seem, Guido’s not sure David would take the pay cut…
