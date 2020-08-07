Taxpayer to Cough Up for MPs’ Apartment Cleaning Bills

The coronavirus pandemic continues to be a boon for the lifestyles of MPs; following a massive hike in credit card allowances, being able to put private taxis on expenses and a rise in staffing allowances, IPSA has now changed rules to allow MPs to expense end-of-lease apartment cleaning following a rule by the Compliance Officer. If Guido hadn’t spotted the change, MPs would have made a clean getaway…

The change, sneaked out at the end of July, overrides the old scheme which did not cover reimbursement of cleaning of MPs’ accommodation. Now taxpayers will fork out for “professional cleaning costs” when an MP is moving out of their expenses-funded London apartment and requires and end-of-lease cleaning. Literally sweeping the floor with the taxpayer…