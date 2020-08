In news that’s difficult to read with a straight face, Rishi Sunak told Times Radio this morning that he doesn’t want the top job. Commenting on how tired the Chancellor looks these days, presenter Reya El-Salahi asked whether the stress of the last few months has dampened his ambitions to be Prime Minister, Sunak told listeners “oh god I don’t have that desire!”, though he would take the instruction to “revitalise myself over the weekend”. This’ll be a quote to return to in a couple of years…