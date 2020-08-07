Patel Calls in Navy Over Growing Migrant Crisis

Less than 12 hours after Guido’s coverage of Britain’s emerging illegal migrant crisis yesterday it’s been confirmed the country experienced a record day for illegal migrants intercepted crossing the English Channel, with 235 caught. Taking the annual total up to 3,948 people so far…

Priti Patel finally intervened last night – hours after the Home Affairs Select Committee launched their own investigation – demanding UK Border Force officials carry out a review of our defences in the Channel. She has also demanded to speak to her French counterpart after Nigel Farage caught on video the French Navy appearing to illegally push migrant boats into UK waters. Calls to do more date back over two years…

And why wouldn’t migrants be desperate to come; Guido readers will be interested in this video released by Nigel Farage last night of yet more north west four star hotel and spa resorts being used to house illegal immigrants, with one group even getting a VIP backstage tour of Anfield Stadium.

Britain is a soft touch. pic.twitter.com/OR0pHya9z2 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) August 6, 2020

Premier treatment…