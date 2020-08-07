Palmerston Steps Down from Chief Mousing Duties at Foreign Office

Breaking news from the Foreign Office this morning as their Chief Mouser Palmerston is set to retire after four years on active duty. He promises to spend more time relaxing away from the limelight…

It appears working from home during the pandemic proved too attractive and relaxing a lifestyle for the DiploMog, whose letter to Head of the Diplomatic Service Sir Simon McDonald says that in his old age he has “found life away from the front line more relaxed, quieter and easier” and “as I grow older, I must take a step back from diplomatic duties and enjoy some me-time”. Arch-nemesis Larry is yet to comment…

Read Palmerston’s resignation letter in full below: