Former Labour MP Eric Joyce Pleads Guilty to “Making an Indecent Photograph of a Child”

Falkirk MP from 2000 to 2015 Eric Joyce has today pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court to making a Category A indecent image of a child. The Court granted Joyce bail and ordered him to sign the Sex Offenders Register at his hearing this morning. The former Labour MP and Northern Ireland minister was told he faces jail and is due to be sentenced on 7 August.

Judge Emma Peters said that a 51-second movie was found on a device belonging to Joyce “depicts a number of children”, adding “Some are quite young, one is said to be 12 months-old – clearly a Category A movie”.

Joyce resigned as a Labour MP in 2012 after being charged with four counts of common assault, attacking several MPs at Parliament’s Stranger’s Bar. The resulting selection process for his Falkirk seat was mired in scandal and resulted in reforms to Labour’s internal democratic procedures. Reforms that allowed people to sign up as ‘registered supporters’ for £3 and vote in leadership elections, arguably leading to Corbyn’s surprise election in 2015…

UPDATE 07/08: Joyce sentenced to eight months in prison suspended for two years, and given 150 hours of unpaid work for possession of an indecent image of a child