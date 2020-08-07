Corbyn Defence Fundraiser Launches New ‘Truth Defence’ Organisation

Jeremy Corbyn’s legal fund has swelled to £330,000. This week the organisers clearly spotted an opportunity to cash in on defending Jeremy Corbyn’s undermining of the BBC Panorama investigation into antisemitism in the Labour Party. A spin-off website called ‘Truth Defence’ has been created, asking for yet more money. Socialists can be so capitalistic…

Writing an update on the GoFundMe page, its founder Carole Morgan insisted that – despite a new flashy website for ‘Truth Defence’ – “in the meantime, all funds raised by us to support Jeremy in a potential legal defence will be held in trust for that purpose”. The organisation lists its objectives as:

“to counter the spread of disinformation (loosely defined as politically-motivated falsehoods) both online and in traditional media; to expose and resist suppression of information in the public interest; and to confront the (mis)use of civil litigation for political or ideological purposes.”

Sounds to Guido like this will be a rival for Chris Williamson’s ‘fighting fund‘ for those accused of antisemisitsm. In fact, all five board members of the new organisation are linked to the notorious ‘Jewish Voice for Labour‘ group, who have been behind numerous attempts to downplay and deny the extent of antisemitism in the party. Nice.

