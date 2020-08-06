NHS to Hocus Focus on ‘Spiritual Healing’

The NHS is using its newfound billions well, by seeking a “Spiritual Healer” for Lincoln County Hospital. The heath service has earmarked £24,157 for the 15 hours-per-week role. The salary would alternatively be enough to hire a real nurse full time…

The role is open to anyone who is “qualified and experienced as a Spiritual Healer /Reiki Therapist with 1 year or more of experience.” More seance than science…

This NHS pseudoscience is the sort of nonsense Guido would have expected had homoeopathy-loving Jeremy Corbyn been elected…