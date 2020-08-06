King’s College London: Socials with Alcohol are “Institutional Barriers” for Muslim Students

Just a week after Guido uncovered Enfield Council’s new meat-banning policy, today the left’s anti-freedom trend continues as King’s College London releases a paper recommending a new anti-alcohol policy to be more accommodating to Muslim students. A new report from the university, entitled “Inclusivity at university”, finds “Events with alcohol serve as institutional barriers to Muslim students”. Guido didn’t realise they were being forced to imbibe…

One Muslim student told KCL that she was “really excited to go” to her end of term psychology department celebrations before realising “it was all based on drinking… that’s such a put off because why would I go if everyone’s going to be drunk”. In response, the university states non-alcoholic, inclusive society events are “essential”, exampling the Geography Society who do coffee, cake and golf socials. Guido can’t imagine it’ll catch on…