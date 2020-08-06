Government Clings onto Positive Coronavirus Response Approval Rating

The Government has been able to hold onto a slight positive approval rating for its handling of the Coronavirus pandemic, with those who believe it has handled the crisis outnumbering those who think the opposite by 2%. Rishi Sunak, however, is streaks ahead on +47…

Strangely, Chris Whitty, who is on record as talking up the now spurious concept of ‘lockdown fatigue’ and was part of the original unanimous SAGE decision to avoid harsh virus suppression measures, has an approval rating of +49. The same people who chastise the Chief Medical Officer’s advice seem to not hold it against him…

Boris Johnson, meanwhile scores a net-zero with 43% of people thinking he has handled the crisis well, compared to 43% of people who think he has not. Coincidentally, 43% is almost exactly the percentage (43.6%) of votes the Prime Minister won in 2019…

Despite all the Twitter noise and coronavirus pandemic, this Government is the most popular since Tony Blair’s…