Ed Davey’s Second Election Data Breach, Found Guilty of Misleading Members

The LibDem returning officer has once again found Ed Davey’s campaign to have broken data rules in his run to become LibDem leader. Just a fortnight after the last…

This time, Ed’s campaign has been found guilty of instructing “canvassers not to disclose the identity of the campaign they were actually calling on behalf” of. The returning officer, after taking representations from the campaign, found that in doing so they “acted in a way that was likely to mislead members.” He has been forced to delete the data collected from those calls. To be caught out once may be regarded as a misfortune, twice looks like carelessness…