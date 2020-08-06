Boris on Illegal Immigrants: Words Versus Action

Illegal immigration via boats across the channel is set to hit a record 7,500 in 2020 – four times the rate last year. Nigel Farage has spent much of lockdown documenting the crisis, from French naval ships illegally pushing boats of migrants into British waters, to them being put up in four-star hotels at the expense of the taxpayer.

Such is the problem the Home Affairs Select Committee has today launched an inquiry into the Channel crossings, looking at the reasons behind the growth and the role of criminal gangs in facilitating the growth. In the meantime, Guido thought it would be beneficial to remind readers of Boris’s previous hardline stance – perhaps it will remind those close to him to pull their collective finger out…