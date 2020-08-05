“This Little Piggy is Going to Tokyo”, Truss to Agree EU-Beating Japanese Trade Deal, Slashing Pork Tariffs

Japanese Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will meet with Trade Secretary Liz Truss in London today to hammer out the final details of an imminent UK-Japan trade deal, expected – among other victories – to wipe out tariffs on British luxury leather goods, down from 30% today. The first post-Brexit trade deal is set to be a stonker…

Carmakers and consumers are also set to benefit, with cheaper costs when buying parts; UK consumers will experience cheaper electronic goods too. The most eye-catching of all is the UK leaving the EU in the dust when it comes to exporting pork. Japan’s protective pork industry agreed to reduce tariffs with the EU within 12 years; the UK agreement will speed this process up. Five years on from her infamous ‘pork markets’ party conference speech, Liz is finally bringing home the bacon. Cheese imports remain unchanged…