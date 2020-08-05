Tory MPs Complaining Carlton Club Not Utilising Eat Out to Help Out

Guido is picking up grumbles from fusty Tory MPs that their traditional club – the Carlton – is not participating in the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme. As Parliament’s bars are yet to reopen, many Tories had been scarpering off to the St James’s-based club as a replacement. Now some may be looking elsewhere…

Guido was surprised to discover many of London’s top exclusive members’ clubs have signed up to the scheme. Including…

The East India Club

The Royal Automobile Club

The Fox Club

The Naval and Military Club

The Reform Club

The Travellers Club

The Athenaeum Club

The Lansdowne Club

Cheapskate Tory MPs can refer to the list above to further fleece the taxpayer in the comfort they are used to…