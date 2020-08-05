Tory MPs Complaining Carlton Club Not Utilising Eat Out to Help Out

Guido is picking up grumbles from fusty Tory MPs that their traditional club – the Carlton – is not participating in the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme. As Parliament’s bars are yet to reopen, many Tories had been scarpering off to the St James’s-based club as a replacement. Now some may be looking elsewhere…

Guido was surprised to discover many of London’s top exclusive members’ clubs have signed up to the scheme. Including…

  • The East India Club
  • The Royal Automobile Club
  • The Fox Club
  • The Naval and Military Club
  • The Reform Club
  • The Travellers Club
  • The Athenaeum Club
  • The Lansdowne Club

Cheapskate Tory MPs can refer to the list above to further fleece the taxpayer in the comfort they are used to…
