Owen Jones’s Column Writing Masterclasses

Lockdown may have been a bleak experience for some, however the Guardian is providing entertainment in the form of a column-writing masterclass with Owen Jones – for just £45 (plus £2.65 booking fee). The paper is clearly attempting to avoid digging into its billion pound endowment. They promise it’s fully accessible, though at £47.65 for an online video it’s clearly not for working-class fans…

The class promises to teach how to write “compelling columns that challenge the status quo” as well as how to “look at different narrative approaches – from the contrarian to the activist-columnist and the voice-of-reason”. The Guardian also promises a percentage of the tickets will be donated to schemes supporting greater diversity in the media. Guido hopes the class covers how to use the correct photo of your subject in the featured image…

In case you missed it: Red Faces as Guardian Mixes Up Rapper Kano for Wiley

UPDATE: Guido is embarrassed to belatedly realise that the accompanying picture to this article is not in fact Owen Jones, but a stock image of a white man. This is unacceptable. A full and frank apology has been issued on the Guido Fawkes twitter account.