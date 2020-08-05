New Spitting Image Series Puppets Revealed

The BBC along with ITV are attempting to draw attention to their struggling streaming service ‘BritBox’. (Guido will never understand they didn’t just push the iPlayer brand international). In order to spark attention, and presumably prevent more BBC employees using the established internal name ‘Sh*tBox’, a new series of Spitting Image has been commissioned. This morning a first look at the new puppets has been released…

While Boris is built as the already well known messy haired big lipped caricature, Dominic Cummings is introduced to the audience as a vampiric hoodie-clad evil genius.

Prince Andrew on the other hand – at first glance – looks basically normal. Guido wonders if the puppet will be able to sweat…

Spitting Image’s co-creator Roger Law is back to produce the show, which originally ran for 18 series between 1984 and 1996. The new, distinctly transatlantic, characters being trailed by the show include Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders, Harry and Meghan, Beyonce, Vladimir Putin, Elon Musk, RuPaul, Adele, and James Corden. For some reason Guido doesn’t think it will be as politically incorrect as in the old days…