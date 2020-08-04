Wales’ Vanishing £6 Million Arts Funding

As Scottish children receive their exam results, Guido thought he’d finish the day off with a quick quiz: if Mark wins £59 million of arts funding from Rishi, and a month later Mark announces £53 million of new funding for Welsh arts, what happened to the missing £6 million? A David Blaine-esque disappearing act…

The Welsh Government’s Culture, Sport and Tourism department, responding to raised eyebrows, ducked the precise question of where the missing £6 million went; pointing to money previously spent by the authority in early April to support the sector. First Minister Mark Drakeford’s administration is now being accused of withholding the difference, and the Welsh Tories have described the move as “shortchanging the sector”. Welsh politics proving itself to be an under-funded soap opera…