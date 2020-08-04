Trump’s ‘Thick of It’ Style Corona Interview

Donald Trump has caused a storm this morning by waving around charts on pieces of paper when challenged about his administration’s record on Coronavirus by Axios’s Jonathan Swan. The US President was touting his country’s record when it comes to death as a proportion of cases, pointing to formidable success when it comes to the scale of testing. When it comes to deaths as a proportion of the population on the other hand, the US does not fare so well…

The interview, filmed in a style remarkably reminiscent of mockumentaries The Thick Of It and Veep, felt like a comedy skit more than a serious political interview. Watch the full – highly entertaining – 38 minute back and forth here…