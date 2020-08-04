Starmer’s Own Momentum Branch Calls for Vote of No Confidence

In a sign of how Momentum’s relevance is waning in post-Corbyn Labour, Sir Keir’s own Camden Momentum branch has passed a resolution calling on Labour’s National Executive Committee to pass a vote of no confidence in Starmer himself… and no one noticed.

The motion – passed by Camden Momentum on 24th July – accuses Starmer of working “closely with the police in prosecuting and convicting people who were overwhelmingly working class and disproportionately people of colour” as Director of Public Prosecutions; ordering “the fast-tracking of extradition of Julian Assange”; and attacks his support for “Zionism without qualification”. Meanwhile, the latest Opinium polling of Labour supporters reveals that just 6% disapprove of Sir Keir’s leadership…