Starmer Still Trails Boris as Public’s Preferred PM, Tories Still Preferred Party

For those of you waiting for the latest Survation, Tories will be pleased in the circumstance to add another 3 points to their lead, giving them an 8 point margin over Labour. Boris will be pleased to see he has 7 point margin over Starmer in the “Who Would Make the Best Prime Minister” stakes, less pleased that his public approval rating is neutral whereas Starmer’s is a healthy plus 9. The public is warming to Starmer slightly, still not keen on his party though. Starmer’s left-wing enemies are still demanding to know when the 20-point lead Tony Blair forecast will appear…