SNP Refuse to Act Against ‘String MP Up’ Councillor

The SNP have taken no action against a nationalist politician and internet troll who engaged in threatening behaviour towards West Aberdeenshire MP Andrew Bowie. SNP councillor Geva Blackett appeared to endorse the threat of an anonymous Scottish Nationalist Twitter account, which proposed stringing Bowie from Kincardine Bridge. The SNP councillor’s tweet has now been deleted…

In response to the incident, Blackett was quickly relieved from her role on the Cairngorms National Park Authority board. The SNP, however, have refused to act.

The original anonymous tweet is now being investigated by the police. Scottish Tory deputy leader Annie Wells told the Aberdeen Press and Journal that:

“SNP politicians need to realise that their behaviour influences how the radical and aggressive members of their party behave. By getting involved with this dangerous individual, the councillor in question gives legitimacy to their views. “We’ve seen recently how Nicola Sturgeon’s refusal to condemn racist border protests simply emboldened nationalists to ramp their demonstrations up.”

Nicola either can’t control her party, or doesn’t want to. Scottish Nasty Party at it again…