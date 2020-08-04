Labour’s IRA and Genocide-Denial Hypocrisy

Labour MPs are currently incensed at the idea of Brexit-backing former MEP Claire Fox joining the Remainer-stuffed House of Lords, spending the last few days flagging up Fox’s denial of the Bosnian genocide and refusal to condemn the IRA’s Warrington bombing.

These are the same Labour MPs, however, who spent years arguing to make Jeremy Corbyn Prime Minister – a man who cheered the IRA and attacked the UK for “intervening in a ‘genocide’ that never really existed in Kosovo”. Genocide denial and IRA appeasement are only bad if you’re not a Labour politician, apparently.

Some of Labour’s top hypocrites include:

Nick Thomas-Symonds, Shadow Home Secretary and Shadow Security Minister under Corbyn.

Jon Ashworth, Shadow Health Secretary under Starmer and Corbyn.

Louise Haigh, Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, and Shadow Policing Minister under Corbyn.

Charlotte Nichols, member of the Corbyn-backing Socialist Campaign Group.

Afzal Khan , Shadow Deputy Leader of the House of Commons and Shadow Immigration Minister under Corbyn.

Alex Sobel, Labour MP since 2017 under Corbyn.

It is striking how many of these MPs have only been Labour MPs since the Corbyn era. They all campaigned to make Corbyn Prime Minister. The hypocrisy is palpable…