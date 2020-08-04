Confidence in Scientific Advice Sees Double Digit Fall

New polling carried out by YouGov has revealed the British Public’s confidence in Government scientific advice has fallen from 71% in April to just 56% today. Not the best news as new restrictions are imposed upon swathes of the country…

Guido has compiled a quick reminder of the stellar track record of the scientific advice given to ministers:

  • Do not wear masks.
  • Do not suppress the virus too much.
  • No point continuing “test, trace, and isolate” beyond March.
  • Actually do lock down to suppress the virus.
  • Now do more testing and isolating.
  • Masks are good, actually.

This morning Matt Hancock is set to put the new restrictions on Greater Manchester, Lancashire and West Yorkshire into law, enabling police to issue fines of £100 on anyone breaking the new restrictions. Anecdotally, the police are going to have a job on their hands…
mdi-tag-outline Data Guido Polls
mdi-timer August 4 2020 @ 08:55 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story