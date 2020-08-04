Confidence in Scientific Advice Sees Double Digit Fall

New polling carried out by YouGov has revealed the British Public’s confidence in Government scientific advice has fallen from 71% in April to just 56% today. Not the best news as new restrictions are imposed upon swathes of the country…

Guido has compiled a quick reminder of the stellar track record of the scientific advice given to ministers:

Do not wear masks.

Do not suppress the virus too much.

No point continuing “test, trace, and isolate” beyond March.

Actually do lock down to suppress the virus.

Now do more testing and isolating.

Masks are good, actually.

This morning Matt Hancock is set to put the new restrictions on Greater Manchester, Lancashire and West Yorkshire into law, enabling police to issue fines of £100 on anyone breaking the new restrictions. Anecdotally, the police are going to have a job on their hands…