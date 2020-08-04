Confidence in Scientific Advice Sees Double Digit Fall

New polling carried out by YouGov has revealed the British Public’s confidence in Government scientific advice has fallen from 71% in April to just 56% today. Not the best news as new restrictions are imposed upon swathes of the country…
Guido has compiled a quick reminder of the stellar track record of the scientific advice given to ministers:
This morning Matt Hancock is set to put the new restrictions on Greater Manchester, Lancashire and West Yorkshire into law, enabling police to issue fines of £100 on anyone breaking the new restrictions. Anecdotally, the police are going to have a job on their hands…