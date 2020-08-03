Labour MP’s Unpaid Internship Irony

Guido spots Stockton North MP Alex Cunningham is currently advertising for a researcher/senior researcher to join his Shadow Justice Minister team and work on campaigns including poverty. One of Cunningham’s current campaigns is to ban unpaid internships, with his private member’s bill due to be read for the second time in September. Applying applicants are asked to draft a speech of at least 500 words for the debate. Guido won’t hammer home the irony of asking unpaid applicants to write his anti-unpaid internships speech for free – it writes itself (like Alex’s speeches)…